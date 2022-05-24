PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials keep receiving more money to go toward an overhaul of the city’s infrastructure.

The latest round awarded more than $60 million from various state and federal grants.

Panama City commissioners voted Tuesday to enter contract negotiations with six engineering firms for Phase I of Project Restore.

It will improve water lines, sewer lines, storm drains, and roadways.

Work will begin in designated areas of Millville and Drummond Park in St Andrews.

“We did a heat map of the entire city,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “These two areas were designated as very critical needed areas to be replaced and we are looking forward to executing these dollars to help us accomplish that.”

The state awarded the city of Panama City $40-million in grant money for Project Restore.

$20-million will go to work in Millville, and the other $20-million will be for Drummond Park.

“We are grateful that this is grant-funded which means it’s 100% funded by the Community Disaster Block Grant for disaster recovery so that’s good news for our citizens as we rebuild the city,” McQueen said.

The city also approved nine engineering firms to work on 13 sewage lift stations.

Engineers will determine which lift stations can be repaired and which need to be replaced.

“We need to upgrade these,” McQueen said. “Each of these 13 lift stations and some adjoining collection pipes. This is a part of a $23-million grant that’s again being fully funded by the state of Florida to assist the city of Panama City to recover from Hurricane Michael.”

The engineering evaluations will take four to six months.

Rebuilding work should start early next year.