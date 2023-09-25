PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, September 30th, the Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest returns for its 35th year between 3 and 10 p.m.

The event is hosted by Destination Panama City and is free to the public.

Some of the main attractions on Saturday include a costume contest, a stein hoisting contest, and a pass the pumpkin competition for children.

Live music and of course, German cuisine and beer will be sold at the festival.

The festival returns every year to Panama City because of the new memories those who attend can create.

“I think it’s wonderful to have a tradition that brings everybody together,” said Destination Panama City Sports & Special Events Liaison Melissa Bowman. “The event is family-friendly, so it’s for everybody. You can bring your family and just make new memories.”

On Friday, September 29th between 6 and 10 p.m. Destination Panama City is hosting a craft beer tasting that features roughly 70 different beers.

That is a ticketed event and you must be 21 years old or older and bring a valid ID with you to enjoy the beverages.

For a link to sign up for the craft beer-tasting event, click here.