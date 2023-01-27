PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man, who led Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase to escape arrest on sex charges, is heading to prison.

Circuit Court Judge Brantley Clark sentenced 45-year-old Heriberto Nunez Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Nunez pled no contest to sexual battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 18, lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12, and fleeing or attempt to elude.

He committed the crimes on the victim over several years.

Deputies were on their way to Bayou George on August 26th, 2021, to arrest Nunez when they spotted him in a car, leaving the area.

According to records, they attempted to pull him over. That’s when they said Nunez took off heading south on 231.

At some point, he turned around and headed north on 231. A deputy was able to perform a pit maneuver and stop Nunez near the intersection of 231 and East Avenue.

Nunez will be required to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Besides the prison sentence, Judge Clark ordered him to serve sexual offender probation for the rest of his life with an electronic monitor. He will not be allowed contact with minors or the victim and must register four times a year as a sexual predator.