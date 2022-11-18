PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was already in the Bay County jail facing a sex crime charge is now facing a new sexual battery charge.

Marcus Wayne Stewart, 47, was arrested last year for sexually abusing a minor and is awaiting trial.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they found new information through their ongoing investigation. According to court records, another victim disclosed information to the Child Protection Team about Stewart.

After that interview, Stewart was charged with capital sexual battery. He is also charged with tampering with a witness and with a victim.