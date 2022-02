PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A house is a total loss after it caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Garrison Road in the Hiland Park area.

Officials said there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal will investigate.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.