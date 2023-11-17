BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Boys & Girls Club Christmas tree lot has been a staple in Panama City for over 30 years, and it opens for another year on Saturday, November 18th.

The trees are located on 23rd St. across from the Bill Cramer Chevrolet.

The trees range in price with the smallest trees costing around $35 while the larger ones cost $800.

The money raised off of the trees will be put right back into the Boys & Girls Club and their operations.

The Christmas tree lot is able to return each year due to the support of the residents and businesses in Bay County.

“I’m really thankful that the community gets behind it,” said Bay County Boys & Girls Club CEO Hank Hill. “We have so many partners and business leaders and individuals who contribute to the club, and we can’t do it without community support. So I’m thankful for that.”

The lot will be open daily until all trees are sold between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. except on Thanksgiving.

A second shipment of trees is expected to arrive on November 29th, but they sell fast so the sooner you get your tree, the better.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club and helping with the Christmas trees you can sign up by clicking here.