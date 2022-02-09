PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day where the wild things are and have a different kind of photoshoot with a loved one, then look no further than the ZooWorld Kissing Booth event.

The event will take place Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it allows you to kiss creatures like a baby alligator, armadillo, baby bunny, baby goat, a baby porcupine, and for those who dare a hissing cockroach.

Prices to kiss each animal start at $5, but vary in popularity. Staff members will be present to capture the photos for those who book a time slot.

All the proceeds go right back to the zoo to provide more care for their animals.

“All the money goes straight to our animal care team enrichment fund which allows us to purchase items that provide mental and physical stimulation to our animals, like new toys for them to play with, which will encourage natural behaviors within our facility,” said Kristyn Oliver, a zookeeper at ZooWorld.

Oliver added it is of utmost importance you show up on time to your scheduled booking.

Took book a photo op with an animal or to donate to the cause click here.