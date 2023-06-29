PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 200 animals at Zoo World are needing to cool off during this heat wave, and staff members said they are prepared Thursday.

Temperatures this past week have been up into the mid-90s with heat indexes reaching more than 100 degrees.

Zoo World Assistant Director Jadena Terrell said most of their animals adapt well to the heat.

“Well, the great thing is most of our animals naturally, would be in this type of weather. We have a lot of animals that are from Africa, Australia, and Asia. So lots of warm climates. So they’re used to the warm temperatures,” said Terrell.

Some still struggle with the heat. Zookeeper Kylie Appleton said some of the birds and older animals such as their 50-year-old Siamang, need a little extra attention.

“The only animals that would be like a main concern are any of our older animals that are getting up to like their older ages, you know, it’s harder for them to handle the heat and stuff,” said Appleton.

If something was to come up at Zoo World, staff members are prepared.

“All of our keepers are trained to be able to watch for any signs of heat exhaustion or anything like that. We make sure that all the animals have shade, cloths, all that good stuff,” said Appleton.

Extra water and ice are the go-tos when animals are hot, said Terrell.

“So they’re prepared to watch all their animals and to assist, whether it be adding an extra sprinkler or adding some extra ice blocks to their enclosure, our zoo keepers are number one in making sure our animals are comfortable,” said Terrell.

