PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —The Women’s Civic Club held a special event at the Runaway Island restaurant to commemorate National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health.

The focus of the banquet was to spread awareness about cardiovascular health.

February is American Heart Month and is dedicated to understanding cardiovascular health and how to stay on top of our bodies.

Several attendees came out dressed in red, ready to celebrate and learn about the importance of heart health, and the often missed signs of a heart attack. Guest speaker Dr. Ajay Mahtre shared information with the audience about how the heart works and how to stay ahead of the game.

One Women’s Civic Club member, Dena Roewe, said she too, ignored the initial symptoms she experienced in 2019.

“I ignored my fatigue and shortness of breath, and until my body just started making me faint and knock me in the head and tell me to get something done,” Roewe said.

She was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease and underwent a procedure to insert heart stents. After the procedure, Roewe said she now lives a great life in Margaritaville.

Mahtre said symptoms like indigestion, pain in the back, abnormal fatigue, and night sweats are all signs of a possible heart attack; and can easily be mistaken for something else.

He also recommended regular doctor checkups, knowing your blood pressure, and cholesterol levels, and eating appropriately can keep your heart in good shape.

Friday, the Women’s Civic Club will celebrate National Wear Red Day.