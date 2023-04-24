PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Do you love going out to eat with your furry friends? Well, doggie dining is for you.

Doggie dining started in 2009 down in Panama City Beach. More restaurants every year realize that doggie dining is popular.

Some key restaurants are Pompano Joe’s Seafood House, Margaritaville, and the Brass Tap.

Brass Tap’s Bar Manager Devin Sanders says the pets and the humans eat in harmony at his restaurant.

“It is very important to the staff. I mean, we live in such a beautiful place,” said Sanders. “It’s always nice that everybody carries the dogs with them everywhere. And there’s really no reason we shouldn’t be able to accommodate them and their dogs out there.”

19 restaurants are currently approved for doggie dining. To be approved, Director of Communications for the City of Panama City Beach Debbie Ingram said you have to follow some rules.

“There are certain stipulations,” Ingram said. “It has to be in an outdoor area. No dogs on the tables or chairs. Signage has to be posted. There has to be a doggie station there for pet deposits, there for pet waste. There also has to be hand sanitizer in that area.”

For more information on restaurants that allow Doggie Dining, check out the City of Panama City Beach Facebook page or click here for a full list.