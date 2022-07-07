The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area.

Grand Slam World Series Session 3

When: July 7-July 9

Where: Publix Sports Park

Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross

When: July 7- July 9, 9:00-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harpoon Harry’s

Price: From $14.99

Frank Fletcher at Ms. Newby’s

When: Friday, July 8, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Ms. Newby’s

Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show

When: Saturday, July 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Todd Herendeen Theatre

Price: Dinner and show OR show only options