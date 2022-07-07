PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area.
Grand Slam World Series Session 3
When: July 7-July 9
Where: Publix Sports Park
Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross
When: July 7- July 9, 9:00-10:30 p.m.
Where: Harpoon Harry’s
Price: From $14.99
When: Friday, July 8, 9:00 p.m.
Where: Ms. Newby’s
Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show
When: Saturday, July 9, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Todd Herendeen Theatre
Price: Dinner and show OR show only options