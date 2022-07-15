PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend.

USFA World Series #1

When: July 15 – July 16

Where: Publix Sports Park

Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross

When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m.

Where: Harpoon Harry’s

Price: From $14.99

Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show

When: Saturday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Todd Herendeen Theatre

Price: Dinner and show OR show only options

Sticky Tea Band

When: Saturday, July 16, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Barracuda Beach