PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend.
When: July 15 – July 16
Where: Publix Sports Park
Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross
When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m.
Where: Harpoon Harry’s
Price: From $14.99
Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show
When: Saturday, July 16, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Todd Herendeen Theatre
Price: Dinner and show OR show only options
When: Saturday, July 16, 9:00 p.m.
Where: Barracuda Beach