PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday, September 23rd marks the beginning of fall, and what better way to welcome the new season than with a free local festival.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its inaugural fall festival at Aaron Bessant Park in PCB.

There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the band, ‘Roshambo’, performing.

This was an event the parks and rec department had been hoping to do for a long time, and now that they have a time and a place secured for the future, they hope to continue the festival every year.

“A main reason was the farmers market. We don’t have a farmer’s market in Panama City Beach as well and we’re such a busy place,” said Facilities and Special Events Coordinator Kylie Coffee. “Getting a secure location and date was really hard. So now that we have it, we’re going to keep it.”

Along with the music, there will be food trucks, games for kids, family photo opportunities, and a lot of local businesses selling their items.

The first 300 visitors will receive a complimentary tote bag upon arrival.