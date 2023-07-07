PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old from Alabama was arrested after he threw a “mortar style” firework under a police cruiser.

Panama City Beach police said 19-year-old Dontavius Jules Bradberry was charged with throwing a deadly missile and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Dontavius Jules Bradberry

Police said they responded to a gas station in the 10000 block of Front Beach Road to disperse an unruly crowd. Video released by the police shows that while the crowd is walking away one of them, from a prolonged distance, throws the firework back at the officers.

The firework rolls under the car and exploded. Police said Bradberry ran from the area and they eventually tracked him down to Florala, Alabama where he was arrested.

The agency said no officers were injured in the incident.

They added that the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming. If anyone has information about this case, please contact our agency at 850-233-5000.