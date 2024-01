PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sen. Rick Scott is in Panama City Beach getting a briefing from local authorities about damages from Tuesday’s tornadoes.

According to a news release, Scott visited Bay County to survey storm damage and receive a briefing from law enforcement, emergency management, and local leaders following the catastrophic tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses in Panama City Beach and surrounding areas this week.

You can watch his remarks here: