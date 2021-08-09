WATCH LIVE: Panama City Beach Special Meetings

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council called a special meeting for Monday, August 9 at 4 p.m. to discuss solid waste collection within the city.

The council will hold a public hearing to talk about creating a universal trash ordinance. This means only one company would be able to provide trash services for residential neighborhoods and businesses.

Then at 6 p.m., the council will hold their bi-weekly city council meetings. Some items on Monday’s agenda is a presentation on the new Fire Department Training tower coming to the city through state grants and a discussion about public art standards within the city.