WATCH LIVE: Panama City Beach Special Meetings

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council called a special meeting for Monday, August 9 at 4 p.m. to discuss solid waste collection within the city.

The council will hold a public hearing to talk about creating a universal trash ordinance. This means only one company would be able to provide trash services for residential neighborhoods and businesses.

Then at 6 p.m., the council will hold their bi-weekly city council meetings. Some items on Monday’s agenda is a presentation on the new Fire Department Training tower coming to the city through state grants and a discussion about public art standards within the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather Forecast 8-9-2021

Panama City Weather: 8/9/21 Morning Forecast

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis shares memory of Coach Bobby Bowden

Jackson County receives DEO funding

Northwest Florida Community Hospital offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Bay District Schools enforce mask mandate for employees

More Local News

Don't Miss