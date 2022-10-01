PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway troopers were on a the scene where 24 foot boat and trailer were in the middle of the road.

Troopers said the Chevy Silverado was pulling the boat and attempted to cross Back Beach Road. The boat trailer was in the eastbound lanes.

A Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound collided into the rear of the boat trailer, according to FHP.

FHP said no injuries were reported and Back Beach Road was shut down temporarily while the boat was moved.