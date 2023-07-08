BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While some enjoyed the gulf waters first thing Saturday morning, another group took the time to clean up the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Over 50 people spent two hours collecting trash near the Bay County Pier.

For the fourth year in a row, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors picked up debris left behind after July 4th. Volunteers grabbed their buckets and walked along the sand picking up any trash they spotted.

Once the bucket is filled up, they brought it back to be weighed. All of the litter collected keeps the beaches clean as they should be.

“Our sign says the world’s most beautiful beaches and I’ve been to a lot of beaches, they really are the most beautiful beaches and we just want them to be beautiful and not full of trash and we want it to be comfortable and of course, more than that, we want the turtles to be safe, we want all the animals that this is already their home, we want them to be safe and not injured,” CPAR & YPN Chair Misty Curtis said.

Last year 300 pounds of garbage was collected. This year, they collected over 425 pounds.