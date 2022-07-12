PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Tourist Development council members are extending their financial support to Gulf Coast Jam for another three years.

The TDC partnered with the annual country music festival again, agreeing to pay $375,000 for the event every year for the next three years.

Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said the festival’s partnership with Visit Panama City Beach has been special since the beginning.

“The first year we came to town, literally they stepped off in faith and gave us seed money to actually start a festival,” he said. “Ten years later, it’s changed the relationship from being a seed event to where we’re actually partners in marketing the festival along with the beach.”

Lovelady said 2022’s festival was a successful one. He said the biggest highlights include 80,000 people attending in four days and announcing 2023’s headliner, Morgan Wallen.

VIP tickets have already started to sell out for next year’s event.

“[The TDC board members] have to believe in where they send their money, and I think that makes a big difference, and I think they’ve seen us grow up,” Lovelady said. “They’ve seen us be responsible, so to speak.”

The board voted unanimously to continue the partnership at the monthly meeting on Tuesday morning.

“Gulf Coast Jam would not be Gulf Coast Jam without Panama City Beach… It’s one and the same,” Lovelady said. “So getting a three-year commitment is just, it’s humbling because ten years later, you just never know what people think. Having the same financial commitment, it’s exciting. Looking forward to the next year and the next three years.”

Lovelady also confirmed Gulf Coast Jam has made the permanent move from Labor Day weekend to the first weekend in June.