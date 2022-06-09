PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach prides itself on being a “Real.Fun.Beach.” Now, Visit Panama City Beach is letting people know they’re also the “Fun.For.All” beach.

For National Mobility Month, Visit Panama City Beach launched the “Fun.For.All” campaign.

The initiative aligns with Visit Florida’s statewide accessible travel campaign, “Limitless Florida.”

“Panama City Beach is very accessible for all visitors,” Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing Jayna Leach said. “When we launched Fun.For.All, we realized that it’s actually more accessible than we truly realized. There are so many things that you can do when you visit Panama City Beach.”

Georgia native Cory Lee agrees. He runs a travel blog.

“It’s all about traveling the world as a wheelchair user,” he said. “I started the blog back in 2013, and since then, I have visited all seven continents and 39 countries.”

Lee said he visited Panama City Beach almost every year of his life.

“I think that Panama City Beach is honestly one of the best beach destinations in the world for wheelchair users,” he said. “I can probably count on both my hands how many beaches are truly exceptional places to go as a powered wheelchair user, and Panama City Beach is definitely on that list.”

Beach visitors can find elevated boardwalks, beach wheelchair rentals, accessible fishing piers and Mobi-Mats for wheelchair users.

“We truly are accessible for everyone, so no matter what your challenge may be and what you’re coming to Panama City Beach for, you are going to find all types of activities that you could do while you’re here in the destination and you’re going to have fun,” Leach said.

Accessibility even extends to the Visit Panama City Beach website. Check out Visit Panama City Beach’s digital accessibility options.