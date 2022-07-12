PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach will be recognized during a statewide competition next month.

Vice President of Marketing Jayna Leach said she found out on Monday the Tourist Development Council team already secured multiple awards.

They aren’t sure of their placement yet, but they entered six categories, and four of their campaigns won.

The winning categories include direct marketing, internet advertising, resource material and social media marketing.

Leach said she is proud to have her team recognized on a statewide scale.

“It feels incredible for the Visit Panama City Beach team because we are constantly striving to push out great content to promote Panama City Beach,” she said. “When we’re recognized for that great content and our promotions, it just makes us feel incredible.”

Leach said these awards give the team the chance to look back and reflect on how creative they can be and the great work they create.

The Visit Florida conference and Flagler awards will be held in Boca Raton at the end of August.