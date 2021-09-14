Visit Panama City Beach prepares for off-season after record-breaking summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The summer season is winding down, and Visit Panama City Beach is preparing for the typical decline in visitors for this time of year.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Tourism Development Council meeting, officials discussed the record-breaking visitor numbers during this year’s summer months.

Officials said tourism numbers are up over 51 percent this year, and the numbers continue to soar to-date.

Jayna Leach with Visit Panama City Beach said marketing strategies during the off-season will be an important focus to keep visitors drawn to the area this time of year.

“We feel great about the past year,” Leach said. “We do know travel patterns are changing as students are in session and many of the workers are returning to the office, so with that, we have addressed that in our marketing campaign just to really entice those to come to Panama City Beach.”

Leach said Visit Panama City Beach has marketing plans for upcoming celebrations, including Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, to help bring more visitors into the area during the holiday season.

