VFW partnering with PCBPD for Christmas present donation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter is hoping to bring smiles to the faces of less fortunate children this Christmas.

The VFW post 10555 is partnering with the Panama City Beach Police Department to provide Christmas for underprivileged kids.

They’re collecting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 4.

They just started collecting, so they said they could use your help.

“It’s very much needed in the community,” Donald Adsit with both the VFW and PCBPD said. “We do not have a lot of presents yet and usually, we like to give the police department five or six large bags of presents and right now we have only got very few so we need help and the police department needs help with presents.”

Local school officials are giving a list of kids that could use some help to the PCBPD.

If you’d like to help, drop off the new, unwrapped toys at the VFW post on Ashley Road until December 4 or the PCBPD until December 10.

