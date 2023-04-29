PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time ever a first responder from Panama City Beach has been named the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) firefighter/EMT of the year for the state of Florida.

Spence Jordan has only worked as a firefighter on the beach for four years; yet has played a big role in keeping the community safe.

“Last year, he had about 40 surf rescues, which is pretty astonishing,” Bay County Fire Rescue Chief Gabriel Moschella said. “Most people don’t get a single save in their whole career.”

As the head of the fire department’s beach safety division Jordan has ardently worked to keep residents and visitors safe.

“He has diligently worked to get our service to USLA Standard Certification, which is one of the few fire service, rescue, and fire departments in the Panhandle,” Moschella said.

Going above and beyond to keep the beaches safe.

“On his days off he’s out on the beach patrolling the beach and making sure our tourists and our citizens are safe during these rough surf conditions,” Moschella said.

Rough conditions that Jordan has never lost anyone to.

“Our number one priority is get to them as fast and safely as we can trying to get them back home,” Jordan said. “And I’ve been fortunate enough in the last year or two, and my patients that I call them, all of them have gone home.”

VWF Commander Tony Salvo said Jordan is a true hero.

“His outstanding service to the community and his professionalism on the job has won him the award this year,” Salvo said.

Jordan who comes from a long line of veterans said it’s an honor to receive recognition from the VFW.

“It’s just great to think that people that are like my family, that they’ve given so much to their community and their nation,” Jordan said. “And I would think that I’m deserving of something from them. That is a great honor and privilege to be recognized for that.”