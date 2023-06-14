PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are many wrong ways to dispose of an American Flag, but Wednesday, the Panama City Beach Senior Center showed guests the correct way.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10555 held a flag retirement ceremony, where worn and tattered flags are disposed of.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, burning is the recommended form of disposal and is considered a dignified method of disposal for flags no longer deemed fit for display. To be deemed unfit, a flag must show tears or heavy wear before it is considered for retirement.

In the ceremony, each flag is folded ten times, with each fold representing its own value, such as a branch of the armed forces.

The VFW opened the ceremony to the public, where they were encouraged to observe and bring their own flags for disposal.

The VFW is accepting flags for their next disposal ceremony, which can be dropped off at any VFW post.

For more information on proper flag disposal or the VFW, click here.