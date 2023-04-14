PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Council members heard the first reading of the drone ban ordinance at their last meeting on March 23rd.

They approved it to move ahead to a second reading and final vote, which was supposed to happen Thursday night.

But the item was pulled from the agenda last week.

The proposal surfaced after a concerned resident approached the city, saying drones frequently flew over his house.

“It was a privacy protection matter for residents,’ Panama City Beach Public Information Officer Debbie Ingram said.

But problems began to surface almost immediately after the public began hearing about the potential ban.

There’s also the issue of the federal aviation administration regulations, forbidding state, and local governments from passing any restrictions of airspace.

“We don’t want to interfere with those people who use drones in their business,” Ingram said. “Like a lot of real estate people use them.”

Ingram said the council has asked city lawyers to redraft the proposed ordinance.

This new draft will have ‘broader privacy protection’.

Ingram said it will not only apply to drones but all forms of surveillance and trespassing without a specific emphasis on low-altitude air.