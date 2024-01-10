PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Harbours Edge Condos have become one of the most visible symbols of Monday’s tornado damage. Two tenants recalled how they survived the tornado and then helped their trapped neighbors escape the rubble.

“I was in unit 113, I was already awake that morning sipping coffee, just getting ready for the day and the alert came over my phone,” Harbours Edge tenant Mison Lukone said.

The alert was warning Lukone about an approaching tornado. Lukone and his friend Ryan Peterson were outside watching the stormy conditions. When the weather seemed to clear, they went back inside thinking the worst had passed.

“Then I decided maybe I should go down to the bottom floor, as soon as I opened the door to go see if I could make it to the bottom floor, it slammed shut out of my hand,” Lukone said.

“It sounded like a train coming through my apartment, it only lasted a minute and it was over and I live right there in 107, when I open my door, it was completely blocked in I had to crawl out through all the rubbage,” Peterson said.

Both saw the damage to the complex but didn’t hesitate to start saving lives.

“I could hear people screaming from both directions in the darkness, that’s when Ryan had just crawled out of his apartment, and we went to my work truck, and we were able to grab a ladder, and we were able to get to some of the families that were screaming and get them to the ground before the paramedics and officers got there,” Lukone said.

Lukone said you could see the fear on the faces of people standing in kitchens and bedrooms that once had walls and windows.

“In shock, didn’t know what they were doing, needed to be coaxed to come down because they kept waiting to go back in and get their stuff,” Lukone said.

Fortunately, everyone in these condos survived.

“Every bone and muscle in my body was so tense from going through that storm and knowing what was happening, feeling the walls shaking, knowing at any moment we could be sucked into the abyss, and that would be it,” Lukone said. “And then to walk away, walk away unhurt, and knowing your neighbors, friends, and neighbors were also unhurt was pretty awesome.”

Lukone and Peterson are staying in a hotel as they continue through the recovery process.