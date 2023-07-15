PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were arrested in Panama City Beach on Saturday after shots were fired from the Majestic Beach Towers onto beachgoers.

“It was pretty wild, pretty definitely scary,” eyewitness Daniel Jobe said.

At 3:20 pm, Panama City Beach police received calls about a man shooting from a balcony of the highrise hotel.

A young woman was shot once in the leg.

“She had a bullet hole through her left leg,” Jobe said. “That’s when I ran back another 30 yards, grabbed my 13-year-old, ran her over to a safe place, and told her, just sit there and don’t move.

Meanwhile, other beachgoers attended to the victim.

“A couple of them were holding her leg, and they were trying to keep her calm,” Jobe said.

Police officers and swat teams were at the scene to capture the shooter.

“The black guy that came out of the elevator… he was actually laughing when the elevator opened,” Jobe said. “Just kind of smiling. He said ‘They trying to make me look bad.’ I mean, he said that like multiple times. ‘They tried to make me look bad.’”

Another young man was later taken into custody.

“Two or three minutes later, another white male about the same age,” Jobe said. “He was handcuffed and he came off the elevator, too.”

Panama City Beach Police said they believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

“I think everybody was kind of relieved that it was one shot instead of multiple shots,” Jobe said. “Because a lot of times like that in a mass shooting they shoot several times.”

The victim was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. There is no word of her condition.