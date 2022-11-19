PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Festival of Trees returned to Panama City Beach for the fourth year.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors organized the charity event and hoped to reach a new milestone this year.

“We are at $67,000 for the past three years, if we can make $33 (thousand) tonight, we will hit that $100,000 mark,” Festival of Trees committee chair Pam Mathis said.

All proceeds go to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Life Management Center Integrated Primary Care Program. Money is raised through the 21 trees and other items being auctioned off, including our News 13 trees.

“12 of our trees will be on live auction tonight, we have nine that are going to be silent and then we have a whole room full of silent auction items on the other side of the room,” Mathis said.

And these were not just any ordinary trees.

“We’ve got everything, every color that you can imagine, including a black tree with gold ornaments and we have Cinderella’s tree and her missing slipper right over on the front of the stage,” Mathis explained.

News 13’s tree was auctioned off for $1,900 dollars. This event is important to CPAR and is Mathis’ favorite one of the year.

“This is about CPAR and our realtors in this community giving back every single day, this community is wonderful to us,” Mathis said. “And we’re just giving back a little bit to say thank you and god bless our children and the people in need in our area. I love Christmas. I love everything about it. The lights, the family, the atmosphere. And so this is by far my favorite event that we do throughout the year.”

Mathis said she was optimistic they would hit the $100,00 mark this year, especially with how beautiful the trees were this year.