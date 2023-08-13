PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Airline travel can be stressful for people, especially during the busy summer travel season.

When one of the three TSA screening units is down for maintenance that stress can be even worse

on Saturday at Northwest Beaches International Airport, many flyers got their flights delayed or missed their flights together due to a TSA screening unit being down until further notice.

With the large influx of people traveling during the summer, this can become devastating for those on a time crunch.

The screening machine malfunctioned and TSA is doing all they can.

“It’s an unfortunate technology issue, but we’re working on both issues. The checkpoint for efficiency as well as working the technology piece as well pretty diligently,” said TSA Press Secretary Carter Langston.

The screening unit failed as part of a technology issue, an unfortunate but common issue for travelers.

TSA officials recommend flyers give themselves plenty of time to make their flight until the issue is resolved.