PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Three local beaches are among the best in the world, according to travelers who use Tripadvisor.

The website released its annual rankings Wednesday. Pensacola Beach came in at 11, Henderson Beach State Park in Destin came in at 12, and Panama City Beach came in at 21.

“We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves. This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travelers all over the world reviewing their favorite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021,” Christine Maguire, the Vice President or Global Media Business at Tripadvisor, said.

The number one beach was Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. Hapuna Beach State Recreation area in Puako, Hawaii came in number one in the United States. The number two beach was in Florida — Siesta Beach, in Siesta Key.

Panama City’s Beach’s sugar-white sand and natural beauty remain highlights for many visitors.

“Nice vacation spot with many options as far as places to stay, eat and have fun. Calm water and of course the powder-like sand and emerald waters,” one TripAdvisor user wrote.

You can see the full list here.