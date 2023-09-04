PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Food, the beach, and shopping, there’s something for everyone in Panama City Beach.

People are traveling for hours to soak up the sun and enjoy the sights for Labor Day.

One man came down for a wedding and decided to stay an extra day to get the full experience.

“I mean, you got to say, the wedding but reception was good, too. The beaches are nice. Bars are great, people are great,” said tourist Ethan Dickstein.

He said he plans on coming back next year, driving all the way from Washington D.C.

“It’s a long drive. But I think it’ll be worth it,” said Dickstein.

One man had a much shorter drive. He drove from Tallahassee to come enjoy the good weather and sit on the beach.

“I’m just going to relax. This is a good day to relax. Good day to be out. Enjoy the beach enjoy the weather. Who knows? I might even take a nap when I’m sitting in my chair,” said tourist Bobby Smith.

Smith said he recommends checking out some of the stores in Pier Park.

“Well, it’s a lot of shopping retail stores here. It’s great. They have a tea shop. Here, too, offers hundreds of different varieties of teas coffee, and spices. So always good to shop here for souvenirs,” Smith said.

A group of college students came down for vacation for their friend’s birthday. In memory of Jimmy Buffett, they spent the day at the Margaritaville restaurant.

“Definitely. Come check out the Margaritaville out here, man. It was pretty good, the best part of it,” said tourist Rocco Silvera.

What most people come for time and time again is, of course, the world’s most beautiful beaches.

“The beach is beautiful, and the food is good. That’s really what [my girlfriend] says. It’s very beautiful here,” Silvera said.

Labor Day is the last big summer holiday when tourists come out before the off-season.

“Yo shout out the PCB, way better than Destin,” said Dickstein.

For a look at events still ahead this fall on Panama City Beach, click here for more information.