PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police.

PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other.

The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front Beach Road.

Police said the man and his wife were involved in a dispute when he decided to hit her with his vehicle. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious injuries and he fled the scene.

According to PCBPD, when he was trying to leave the scene he was involved in another collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Pier Park Drive. The other vehicle flipped over in the roadway.

Police said all three passengers were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Georgia man was being treated and tried to flee the scene by foot, according to police. PCBPD officers quickly caught him and took him into custody.

He is facing several charges including attempted murder for allegedly hitting his wife with the vehicle.