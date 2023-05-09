PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — We often equate summer with tourists but Panama City Beach saw a lot of visitors in the winter season. December, January, and February is the smallest season for the economy here but the numbers did go up.

The Tourist Development Council said the tourist development tax revenue increased by 9% percent compared to the year before. Visitors spent over $235 million dollars in Panama City Beach.

Several events, including sports tournaments, brought in large crowds during those months. Long weekends like Presidents Weekend, also attracted more tourists.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said having a successful winter season is important for the other nine months of the year.

“Summer is the strongest visitor season that we have but it’s the business that comes in the wintertime that really helps maintain year-round employment year-round jobs in the vibrancy of our local community so even though the numbers aren’t as big as they are in the summertime, it’s still very important for us to have a strong winter travel season because it just keeps doors open,” Rowe said.

Rowe also said the revenue for March was down 2.6% this year. He says the TDC is still near a record pace for revenues even with the decrease in March.