PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tootsies Orchid Lounge was one of the first businesses at Pier Park when it opened 15 years ago, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

This is the bar’s last weekend at its original location before moving into the Spinnaker building on Thomas Drive.

“Spinnaker became available, and me and Sparky made a pretty good deal,” Tootsies Orchid Lounge owner Steve Smith said. “We’ll have a lot more square footage there and the beachfront. I believe we’re going to bring a whole lot more entertainment to the Panama City area because of the square footage we’re going to pick up.”

Smith says the business doesn’t fit in at Pier Park anymore.

“Thomas Drive, there’s a lot more action down there. Pier Park turns into a ghost town at 9:00 at night, so Tootsies has been the only drawing card there from 11:00 on.”

Moving into a large beachfront property will attract more guests and better entertainment.

“There will be quite a bit more people in the venue. Therefore, it makes it possible for people like maybe Kid Rock to come down and hang out with us. Randy Houser will and Jamie Johnson will. Everybody I know will come down and hang out.”

Smith says he hopes to open the new Tootsies location by the middle of the 2024 tourist season, but there’s a lot of work to be done.

“We just got quite a bit of clean-up, a lot of remodeling,” Smith said. “We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do until we get in there. We haven’t gotten there yet. We just had some people in there with some ideas looking at things, seeing what we could change around a little bit and just get it remodeled.”

Saturday is the last day Tootsies will be open in Pier Park.