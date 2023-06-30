PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the deadliest periods for swimmers in recent memory began after a series of intense storms occurred.

With clear and sunny skies, visitors and residents flocked back to the beaches in Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa counties to swim, fish, and surf in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the storms left behind rip current conditions that had emergency responders warning swimmers of the hazards and trying to educate the public about the flag system.

A green flag day means there is a low hazard and calm conditions, a yellow flag means medium hazard and moderate surf, and single red flags mean there is a high hazard with high surf and strong currents. Swimmers are encouraged not to go in deeper than their knees.

Finally, double red flags mean that the water is closed to the public and any swimmer who ventures out could face a fine and possibly be arrested if they ignore law enforcement warnings.

For the last two weeks, single and double red flags have flown on Panama City Beach every day.

On Thursday, June 15, Georgia firefighter Captain Richie Alforda drowned near Beach Access 75, while rescuing two people who were caught in rip currents.

On Father’s Day, June 18, Christopher Pierce, 47, from Helena, Alabama drowned after rushing into the water near 16819 Front Beach Road to save his daughter who was struggling in a rip current.

On June 20, deputies said they arrested a boogie boarder who refused to get out of the water, ran from them, and fought with law enforcement on the beach.

The next day, June 21, another person was arrested and a different person was rushed to the hospital in a drowning incident at Beach Access #13 on Panama City Beach.

On June 22, South Walton officials said a 60-year-old man drowned near the 2400 block of Walton County Highway 30A.

Also on June 22, officials reported that a second man drowned on Panama City Beach on Father’s Day.

The weekend of June 24 was deadly in both Bay and Walton counties as four people drowned in strong rip currents. The information on another drowning that happened prior to the weekend was also released.

In Walton County, a 65-year-old man from Coppell, Texas died in the waters near Blue Mountain Beach. A 58-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee died in the water near Scenic Drive. In Bay County, Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia drowned near 12818 Front Beach Road. Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia drowned near 9450 South Thomas Drive and Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan drowned near 17545 Front Beach Road.

Then on Tuesday, June 27, Ryan Mallet, 35, a former NFL quarterback drowned in Okaloosa County. The incident happened near 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin.