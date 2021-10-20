Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally rolls into town for 21st year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is roaring back into Panama City Beach. This is the event’s 21st year, and events will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Oct. 24.

In August, with the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Panama City Beach leaders denied permits to five large events. While Thunder Beach was not among the events listed, there were concerns the event could have been postponed. However, on September 24, event organizers posted on the Thunder Beach Facebook page that the event’s permit was approved.

Panama City Beach tourism officials said they were happy to see the autumn rally will take place.

“Each day the event brings in thousands of bikers that come to enjoy all the vendors along the beach,” said Lacee Rudd, Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager.

Rudd said the boost in visitors is great for the economy and increases the bed tax amount for the month of October.

“Last October we were up 31% and we are expecting that this month as well.”

Fall can often be considered a slower season for the beach, but Rudd said events like Thunder Beach puts Panama City Beach on the map as a 12-month destination.

She said they hope visitors continue to follow these CDC guidelines to keep visitors and residents safe ahead of upcoming winter and fall events like the Ironman Race and the Beach Ball Drop.