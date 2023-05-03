PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You’ve probably seen or heard more motorcycles on the roadways this week. The Thunder Beach Spring rally is officially underway in Panama City Beach.

Frank Brown Park will be full of vendors over the next four days and area bike dealerships are also hosting events.

There are also concerts planned in the evening hours, including Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday.

In addition to the extra bikes, you’ll also see more Panama City Beach police. Officers will be looking for unruly behavior and reckless driving.

“Remember that the roadway is not a playground and it’s not a place for you to go out there and test your limits, especially when you’ve been drinking alcohol, don’t drink and ride, follow the safety laws where your eye protection and use common sense,” PCBPD Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “Come here, have fun, leave for home with good memories and not a criminal record or not with some type of medical bill.”

Officers are urging vehicle drivers to be extra careful on the road as well.

