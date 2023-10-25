PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rev up your engines for Thunder Beach. The bi-annual event is back in Panama City Beach for the 25th year.

From October 25-29th, bikers from far and wide come to show off their rides in the panhandle for the autumn motorcycle rally.

With the large influx of visitors, local restaurants and bars are doing their best to stay prepared.

While the motorcycle enthusiasts may only be here for a short time local business owners are doing their best to make sure they feel welcomed.

“We look for it every year. We did this in the spring, and this is the fall one. So, we it a little later this year with Halloween. So we’re tying our Halloween party in with, you know, the bikers and all that and where it’s going to be a good little mesh,” said Coyote Ugly Saloon Director of Operations Derek Ammon.

While Coyote Ugly Saloon normally opens up at 7 p.m., this week they’re opening up at 11 a.m. and will stay open until 4 a.m.

Ammon is also offering one more perk while the bikers are in town.

“We get in early and then we yeah, we do the bike wash, come in all free,” said Ammon.

One manager is just thankful for all the work his staff puts in during the busy week.

“Our staff here is pivotal, and we appreciate all they do day in and day out,” said Pineapple Willy’s Manager Jeremy Evans.

For many riders, this is not their first time.

“We were at the spring rally, and now we’re here at the fall rally and whatnot, so grab something to eat and have a few adult beverages from time to time. Hit some of the good spots,” said Visitor John Maun.

Maun recommends the salty goat.

“Several times. We’d like to come back, if not twice for spring and fall, at least once a year to get down here,” said Visitor Ray Schaffer.

Schaffer says Thunder Beach as a good introduction to motorcycle camaraderie.

“Thunder Beach is a little bit more laid back than what you might get at Sturgis or Daytona. So definitely it’s your first time. Not a bad, bad first stop,” Schaffer said.

“Come to Thunder Beach,” said Visitor Laura Clough.

The Four main venues across town will host multiple vendors and activities for bikers this week including Frank Brown Park, Harley-Davidson of PCB, Hammerhead Fred’s, and Sharky’s Beachfront Club.

