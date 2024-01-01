BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While most people tuned in to the ball drop happening in New York, Bay County residents had their very own ball drop out on the beach.

Thousands of people came out to Pier Park Sunday night to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The party started right before 6 p.m. with live music from three different bands playing all throughout the night.

And for those younger crowds with earlier bedtimes, they got their very own ball drop experience.

At 8 p.m., Ten thousand mini beach balls descended from the skies for the kids.

The festivities continued past midnight.

“This is the most family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, you know, anywhere because you know, we did the 8:00 beach ball drop, you know, just for, you know, the kids so that parents can go tuck their little ones into bed and the revelers come out for you know, the event at midnight. So there’s something for every member of the family. It is an event that lives up to our brand of real fun beach,” said Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe.

This was the 16th year for the Pier Park New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The annual event was recently named as the top local location to ring in the new year with a ball drop by USA Today.