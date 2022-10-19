PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week.

The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend.

“All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors April and Keith Harry said. “You see people from all walks of life, from all over the united states.”

Vendors participate in the event to not only sell their items, but to enjoy the atmosphere themselves.

King Baby Jewelry owners Lisa and Wes Scott attend many bike rallies, but they said this is one of their favorites.

“We just love this rally, we come every year to thunder beach,” Lisa and Wes Scott said. “I mean, you got everything here, you got the beach, you’ve got, you know restaurants, you name it.”

Along with the festivities, Thunder Beach organizers and attendees along with the PCB community are supportive of the vendors.

“People are so friendly and the city just supports the vendors here; they really roll out the carpets for the vendors,” Wes Scott said.

One local resident is loyal to the bike community and will be attending all week long.

“It means revenue, it means fun, it means freedom,” Bill Dysvik said. “It’s just the overall atmosphere.”

Two years ago live music and a concert were added to the event schedule. This year, the lineup has some key performances.

“Blackberry smoke is going to be here, I’ve asked many times for them to come out, here they are,” Dysvik said.

Other ticketed performances include Dierks Bentley, Bret Michaels and 3 Doors Down.

There will also be free live music acts, vendors, bikes, and much more happening at Frank Brown park through Sunday.

Click here for the full schedule of events and more information.