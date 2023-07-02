PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Powder Room’s 2nd annual ‘Red, White, and Boom’ Independence Day celebration event went off with a bang.

Members from Crime Stoppers and Beach 95.1 showed up to promote the two-day event with a food truck, in-store specials, and a chance to win a Smith and Wesson handgun.

“Well, we’re just doing a 4th of July kind of blowout deal. I got a bunch of sales on guns, a big ammo sale. We’re running a class today as well. People come and shoot on the range and just celebrate the fourth,” said Team Lead of The Powder Room Mike Hemming.

The event began July 1, the same day House Bill 543 passed. The bill being passed means that people no longer need a permit to have a concealed carry firearm.

Beach 95.1 was there to make sure new gun owners are informed about the new bill.

“Today we’re trying to make sure we educate people a little bit more on the new Florida law. Get an idea of the do’s and don’ts, and the frequently asked questions, and make sure they understand exactly what’s going on. On top of that. Try to do some fun things for our local active, retired military, and veterans,” said Beach 95.1 Radio personality Henry Brigmond.

Crime Stoppers also made an appearance to keep people educated and hand out free gun locks to passersby.

“We want people to know that we care. We care about our community,” said Crime Stoppers Board Member Kevin Hall.

Even though a permit is no longer required to own a concealed carry firearm, hemming still recommends people come into the powder room to take courses.

“Constitutionally, I’m ok with it. I’m much more comfortable with people going through the courses and, you know, learning to be safe and responsible with the gun,” said Hemming.

On July 4, The Powder Room shooting range welcomes veterans to shoot for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.