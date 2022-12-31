PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the new year arrives, several are left reflecting on the past year. Millions of Americans are hoping to improve their lives with a simple New Year Resolution.

All over the world, people are ringing in the new year, and everyone has their own traditions. Many celebrate with a bottle of champagne, spend time with family, eat greens to bring them luck, or watch dazzling fireworks.

As 2022 ends, several people are thinking about their New Year’s resolutions.

“My resolution is working out, keep on working out, and read more books,” Tennessee resident Eileen Allen said.

“Just going into the new year at a positive mine, just keep enjoying life more every day,” Tennessee resident Cynthia Smith said.

“Probably more self-confidence in myself because, like this last couple of years, I haven’t had self-confidence very much at all, so I’m excited,” Nebraska resident Brittany Bradshaw said.

However, not everyone sees the purpose of making a resolution at the start of a new year.

“I’m kind of anti-resolution because I think if you decide to do something, you should just do it whenever you decide and just don’t do it for a year,” Rick Allen said. “Cause I used to go to the gym and see everyone enter it right after the first, and then they’d be gone by about March.”

People in the Panhandle are excited to toast the new year but have learned a lot from 2022. However, several said they look to the new year as a clean slate.

“I think leave everything behind and get a fresh start with everything it’s going to go on next year,” Sabina Balch said.

“Have more patience and understanding in some situations; it’s better sometimes just to stay quiet and listen to things before reacting to it gets much clearer in the way,” Braxton Balch said.

In Chinese astrology, 2023 is the year of the rabbit and is predicted to be a year of hope. Several in the Panhandle said they hope the year brings success and people closer together.