PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort unveiled its amenities area.

The resort is the first of its kind for the Margaritaville brand.

The area includes a 2-and-a-half-acre oasis pool, two water slides, a lazy river, poolside cabanas, and a poolside bar and grill.

Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort Managing Partner, Jason Alley said their goal is to reflect the Margaritaville lifestyle.

“Escapism, in one word,” Alley said. “It’s the ability to get away from wherever you know, whatever problems life has, and escape and relax and not have a worry in the world, sit with your family and make memories.”

While construction of the development is still underway Alley said they are still selling and renting homes.

Click here for more information about the Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort.