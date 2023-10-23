PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council began its final meetings of the year Monday in Panama City Beach.

They’ll be meeting Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

The council manages reef fish, aquaculture, and fishery resources within the Gulf of Mexico jurisdiction

A lot of this week’s discussion will involve fish catches and electronic reporting requirements for commercial vessels.

They’ll also talk about the latest recreational fish and economic survey or f-e-s.

“it’s overestimating recreational landings for private recreational anglers. Charter angler landings up to 40%. Too much which is really a big problem for fisheries because number one, you don’t know what the status of the stock is when you don’t have correct information,” said National Association of Charter Boat Operators President Captain Bob Zales II

Oct. 24 council members will review individual quotas for reef fish.

Public comment and testimony on regulatory measures will take place on Oct. 25.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 members will hear committee reports and take final actions.