PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Johnson City, Tenn., woman is heading to a Florida prison for decades.

Courtney Leigh Spears, 28, entered an open plea Wednesday in Bay County to six counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury.

On March 16th, 2020, Spears was driving a pick-up truck on Lakeview Circle, near Front Beach Road when she hit a rental cart, with six people on board.

All were injured and three of them suffered critical injuries and nearly died. After entering her plea, Judge Shonna Young Gay adjudicated Spears guilty on all 6 counts and sentenced her to 5 years for each of the 6 counts, to be served consecutively.

The total sentence being 30 years in prison.