Surfers take advantage of tropical storm waves

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Surfers are allowed in the Gulf of Mexico during double red flag days because their boards act as a flotation device, and many took advantage of the rough surf on Monday.

The waves in Panama City Beach reached heights of about seven to eight feet on Monday.

They aren’t a common sight in the Panhandle— and while reportedly dangerous, it appears to be worth the risk for these surfers.

David and Wanda Caylor, a local couple from Bayou George, said it’s a tradition for them to go to the beach and watch the surfers when a storm like Tropical Storm Fred comes in.

“As long as it ain’t doing no damage, that’s all we care about,” David Caylor said. “Just watching the surfers surf, we think it’s something pretty neat to watch, and then we just bunker for the rest of the night.”

The Caylors said their property had some pretty severe damage from Hurricane Michael, and it led them to take extra precautions when any tropical weather moves in.

“Since Michael, you know… I hate to say it but we used to not take it really serious, but I think a lot of locals do now because Michael kind of taught us a lesson,” Wanda Caylor said.

Double red flags are flying on Bay County beaches on Monday, meaning the water is closed to the public.