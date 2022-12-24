PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) – Thomas Drive has been closed temporarily both east and westbound between Upas St. and Venus St.
Officials say the road closure is due to a structure fire.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
by: WMBB-TV Staff
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) – Thomas Drive has been closed temporarily both east and westbound between Upas St. and Venus St.
Officials say the road closure is due to a structure fire.
We will have more information as it becomes available.