St. Joe Company is bringing their Bay-Walton sector plan to life

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine being able to look ahead 50-years and see what our area will look like in the future. Developers at the St. Joe Company have already done it.

Wednesday, they presented the Bay-Walton sector plan to the Panama City Beach Planning Commission.

The sector plan is a 50-year master plan outlining St. Joe’s vision for both Bay and Walton counties.

Bay County commissioners actually approved it back in 2015. Some of the major projects proposed back then are now coming to fruition.

Catherine McCloy, the Planning and Development Director for the St. Joe Company, said the sector plan covers 110 thousand acres.

Bay County accounts for 97 thousand acres.

“Well, it’s a planning framework that guides not only us but the community around us,” McCloy said. “Bay county, Walton County, it helps everyone work together and plan for the future.”

The plan designates the land as residential, commercial, conservation use, and more.

“So it allows you to plan for future growth where future pockets of development might be,” McCloy said.

The Latitude Margaritaville community off Highway 79 is the first DSAP or detailed specific plan, county commissioners adopted. Years later that idea is coming to life.

“The Latitude Margaritaville community is going to bring full-time residents to the area,” McCloy said. “They’ll be living here year-round in a part of our community that hasn’t previously seen that type of development.”

This 55 and better community will bring 3500 homes to our area just in phase one. Plus amenities and a separate commercial area for residents.

“We’ve already started sales as well as construction and we are really excited about all of the interest we’ve had in the area,” McCloy said.

St. Joe Company officials say they are also looking forward to bringing a medical campus to Panama City Beach.

The Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Medical campus will be located at the intersection of Highway 79 and Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway.

It will include an emergency center, research area, and clinical components.

The St. Joe Company said the medical campus is in the planning and design phases. Those plans will be submitted for approval by January 2022.

53 thousand acres of land are considered conservational meaning it will never be developed.

“There can be trails and other types of passive recreation usage but it will never be developed for anything beyond that,” McCloy said.

Click HERE to read more about the Bay-Walton sector plan.