PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With cold weather in the forecast for next week, Panama City Beach fire officials are reminding residents to be cautious.

Thankfully here in Florida, it’s not often we have to turn on the heat. But when we do, complications can sometimes arise.

Firefighters said it’s not uncommon to smell something burning the first time you use your heat. It’s typically the dust that’s built up in the heating system coils.

Battalion Chief Brandon Mumford said residents really need to be careful when using space heaters.

“If you have an old, outdated heater by doing something that has safety features in place so that if it does get knocked over, tipped over, they shut off by themselves,” Mumford said. “Even better, if you have a timer once, have a timer, don’t ever leave it going. When you leave the house.”

Mumford also said if you’re using a gas-powered heater, it’s important to have working carbon monoxide detectors.